|
|
Teresa M. (Harvey) LeBlanc, 88, of Medway, died peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of Gerald C. LeBlanc who died in 2013. Born in Boston on October 29, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Harold L. and Margaret (McCarthy) Harvey. Mrs. LeBlanc was a resident of Medway since 1955. She grew up in West Roxbury and graduated from Roslindale High School. Mrs. LeBlanc worked in the cafeteria in the Medway Public Schools during the 1970s and also at John Hancock Insurance Co. during the 1950s. Mrs. LeBlanc was a member of the Medway Womens Bowling League for 50 years. She enjoyed bingo , going to the casino and loved to travel and spend time with her family. She is survived by her son Robert LeBlanc of Medway, two daughters, Margaret Vincent and her husband William of Mendon and Debra LeBlanc of Medway and two grandsons Gregory and Matthew Vincent. She was predeceased by five siblings and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a calling hour on Thursday, September 19 from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) followed by her funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St. in Medway at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to ALS Association - Massachusetts Chapter, 685 Canton St. Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062.
Published in The Country Gazette from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019