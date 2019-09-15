Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
(508) 533-8252
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
151 Village St
Medway, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa LeBlanc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa M. LeBlanc

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa M. LeBlanc Obituary
Teresa M. (Harvey) LeBlanc, 88, of Medway, died peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of Gerald C. LeBlanc who died in 2013. Born in Boston on October 29, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Harold L. and Margaret (McCarthy) Harvey. Mrs. LeBlanc was a resident of Medway since 1955. She grew up in West Roxbury and graduated from Roslindale High School. Mrs. LeBlanc worked in the cafeteria in the Medway Public Schools during the 1970s and also at John Hancock Insurance Co. during the 1950s. Mrs. LeBlanc was a member of the Medway Womens Bowling League for 50 years. She enjoyed bingo , going to the casino and loved to travel and spend time with her family. She is survived by her son Robert LeBlanc of Medway, two daughters, Margaret Vincent and her husband William of Mendon and Debra LeBlanc of Medway and two grandsons Gregory and Matthew Vincent. She was predeceased by five siblings and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a calling hour on Thursday, September 19 from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) followed by her funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St. in Medway at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to ALS Association - Massachusetts Chapter, 685 Canton St. Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062.
Published in The Country Gazette from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now