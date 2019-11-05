Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Godin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Godin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Godin Obituary
Thomas J. Godin 81, of Franklin, died peacefully, with family at his side, Friday Nov. 1, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center, following a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Barbara W. (Wagner) Godin, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by his son Scott J. Godin of Franklin, Jeffery T. Godin, and wife Tammy of Grafton and his daughter Karyn G. Sousa and husband Matthew of Franklin. He is also survived by his granddaughters Samantha and Emma Sousa, and his grandson, Christopher Frazier. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass Friday Nov. 8th, in St. Mary's Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin at 10AM. Interment will be held privately. Calling hours are Thursday Nov. 7th, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Friends of Franklin 50 Corbin St. Franklin, MA 02038 or St. Mary's Church, Franklin. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in The Country Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -