Virginia Boncek (Ginnie) 92, of Franklin MA, also a long time resident of Dedham, died peacefully, Monday, May 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Boncek. Ginnie is survived by her two sons, Joseph Boncek, Jr. and his wife Rita of Quincy and Paul Boncek and his wife Gail of Franklin. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michelle Boncek of Weymouth and David Boncek of Quincy, and many nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Edward Ziedelis and Irene Salvatore both of Canton. Ginnie was a Past President of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Jacob Jones Post 2017 in Dedham. She worked at Faxons in Westwood for a number of years before her retirement. Ginnie had many hobbies, but she loved to read, knit, paint, play keno, bingo and slots. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Tuesday, June 4th, at 9AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, 1 Church Square Franklin at 10AM. A private family interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Boston. Calling hours are Monday from 5-8PM. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her memory to the Franklin Senior Center, 10 Daniel McCahill St, Franklin, MA 02038. Guestbook / directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Country Gazette from May 30 to June 6, 2019