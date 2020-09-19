Virginia Caggiano

On September 12th, 2020 Virginia (Ginger) Caggiano, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away in her home in Franklin, MA, after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. Born in Revere, MA in 1943, she was the third daughter of the late Jennie (DAmico) and Ralph Luciano. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Anthony, and their 3 children, Mark and his wife Cheryl of Barrington, RI., Lesley Reilly and her husband Steve, of Hopkinton, MA, and Dana and his wife Joyce of Moosup, CT. Ginger is also survived by 4 grandchildren; Erika Reilly, Nic Caggiano, Charlie Caggiano and Jeff Caggiano. Ginger was preceded by her Sister, Marie Kelly of Danvers, MA in 1994, and she leaves behind her sister Jackie McDonough, of Tampa Fl, and two brothers, Joseph Luciano from Marco Island, FL and Eugene Luciano from Naples, FL. She was a dedicated and proud wife and mother, working tirelessly to provide for her family. Ginger excelled as a medical specialist after her children were grown, managing billing and administrative support for hospitals and physicians. Ginger always created a sense of home, even as her family moved between 12 homes across 7 sta tes over 46 years. To the end, Ginger remained strong and courageous, showing her family the true meaning of grace and glory. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Monday Sept. 21st at 8am, from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Blaise Church 1158 S. Main St. Bellingham at 9am. Calling Hours will be held Sunday 3-5PM at the funeral home. A private burial will follow. Due to COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing are required for the services. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI) at the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford, MA 01757. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
