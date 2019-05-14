|
BELLINGHAM Virginia R. "Ginny" (Custer) McDonnell, 78, of Bellingham, went home to her Lord on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Brigham & Womens Hospital in Boston. Born in Waltham on July 18, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Herbert S. and Loretta (Hurley) Custer. Mrs. McDonnell grew up in Waltham and graduated from Waltham High School in 1959. She resided in Medway for many years until moving to Henderson, Nevada for 2 years and then to Bellingham, where she resided since 2011. Before her retirement, she worked in the banking industry for many years retiring from Middlesex Savings Bank. Mrs. McDonnell was very spiritual and loved to be around her family and friends. She is survived by three daughters, Julie Zuis and husband John of Brockton, Sharon McDonnell and her partner James Lawrence of Newport, RI and Jennifer McDonnell of Bellingham, her son John McDonnell of Sutton, two grandchildren, Erik Stevens and Katherine Zuis, and her sister Lois Evora of Henderson, NV. She was the former wife of the late John J. McDonnell. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral from the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) on Friday, May 17 at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St. in Medway at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Bellingham Council On Aging, 40 Blackstone St, Bellingham, MA 02019.
Published in The Country Gazette from May 14 to May 21, 2019