|
|
Virginia (Simarrian) Walsh, 100, of Franklin died March 2, 2020 in the Maples Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Wrentham. She was the wife of the late Henry Walsh who died in 1978. Born in Armenia, March 12,1919, the daughter of the late John and Aznive (Calusdian) Simarrian, Mrs. Walsh came to America at the age of 4 . She first lived in Roslindale and then moved to Millis and had been resident of Franklin since 1956.Virginia became an American citizen at the age of 80. She as a graduate of Millis High School, class of 1937. She had been a stitcher at the former Herman Shoe Company in Millis. Virginia was an avid reader who weekly visited the Franklin Library. She also was a talented cook. She is survived by her children, Wayne Simarrian and his wife Linda of Franklin, Henry Walsh and his wife Bonnie of Stowe and Ginny Walsh of Framingham. She was the sister of the late Elizabeth Roberts, Mary Simarrian, Beatrice Savignano, Alice Monahan, Helena Cunningham, Helen Simarrian and Eileen Gervasi. Virginia is also survived by her grandchildren, Glen Simarrian and his wife Gabrielle of Plainville and Brett Simarrian and his wife Kathryn of Millis and Tim Walsh of Stowe and her great-grandchildren, Gavin, Giana and Brynn. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, March 6 in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com)131 Main Street, Franklin at 11:00a.m. Burial will be in Union Street Cemetery, Franklin. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30-11:00 a.m. The family would to thank the staff at the Maples and the Beacon Hospice for all they did to make their mothers stay so wonderful with the care she was given. Donations may be made in her memory to the Activities Fund of the Maples, 90 Taunton Street, Wrentham, MA 02093.
Published in The Country Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020