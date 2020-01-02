Home

Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
(508) 528-1045
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:15 AM
Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Marys Church
Vivian F. Brown


1929 - 2020
Vivian F. Brown Obituary
Vivian Frances (Santarpio) Brown, 90, of Franklin, died December 29, 2019 in Milford Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Henry L. Brown who died in 1974. Born in Boston, November 14,1929, the daughter of the late Gitarno and Elvira (Barrso) Santarpio, Mrs. Brown was raised in Boston and had lived in Franklin since 1964. A homemaker, Vivian enjoyed cooking, baking, making Afghans and playing BINGO. She is survived by her children, Marie Rockel of Franklin, Henry L. Brown ,Jr. and his wife Kristina of Conover , North Carolina, Robert Brown and his wife Kathleen of Douglas, Helene Weygand of Franklin, Donna Buitta of Franklin and Steven Brown of Blackstone. She was the mother of the late Leonard and Edward Brown. Vivian is also survived by her brother Frank Santarpio of Boston and was the sister of the late Edward, Romeo, Fred, Vincent and Gitarno Santarpio, Anna Camillo, Rose Sparco, Elvira Sico, Pauline Egidio and Julia Falzarano. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Henry Brown III, Catherine Brown, Melissa Mascari, Vincent Brown, Patricia Brown, Michela Weygand, Brittany Weygand, Jaclyn Buitta and step grandson Brent Hebb, and her great - grandchildren, Rose, Mary Margaret, Anthony and Juliana . Her funeral will be held on Monday, January 6 from the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) 131 Main Street, Franklin at 9:15 followed by a funeral mass in St. Marys Church a t 10:00 Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Country Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 9, 2020
