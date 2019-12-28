|
William R. Dunne, 85, of Franklin, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of Patricia (Gavin) Dunne since 1957. Born in Worcester on August 26, 1934, he was the son of the late John and Helen (Rourke) Dunne. Mr. Dunne was a resident of Franklin since 1968. He grew up in Worcester and graduated from St. Johns High School. He earned a Bachelors Degree from Worcester State and a Masters Degree for Colgate University. Before his retirement in 1995, Mr. Dunne was a high school chemistry teacher in Framingham for many years. Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Deborah Rogers and her husband Allan of Mansfield and Roberta Morell and her husband Joseph of Lake Worth, FL, two sons, William Dunne and his wife Marlaine of Millis and Michael Dunne of Mansfield and three grandchildren, Dorothy and Matthew Rogers and Joseph Morell, Jr. The youngest of five, he was predeceased by three brothers and one sister. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, January 3, 2020 in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin, 131 Main Street www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com from 5 | 7 p.m. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4 at St. Marys Church in Franklin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the American Diabetes Assoc., 260 Cochituate Rd #200, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Country Gazette from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020