William Symmes, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 at Countryside Health Care in Milford after a short illness. He had lived a full life of accomplishments and dedication to his family and community spanning nearly 104 years. He shared 74 of those years with his beloved wife Frieda Bordewieck Symmes. Born May 26, 1916 at home on the dairy farm in Franklin, he loved the town and lived most of his long life there. His father was Wallace Symmes, originally of Pepperill, his mother was Bessie MacKinnon, who grew up in Nova Scotia. Bill came from a close family with eight sisters and one brother. Educated at Franklin High School and Norfolk County School of Agriculture, his work life included many years at Bird Machine Company in Walpole, where he was a machinist. He and Frieda later joined with several family members in founding Life Instrument Company of Franklin, where they eventually employed more than 80 people. Working alongside his wife, Bill ran the manufacturing operation that produced high-quality electrical devices. Later in life he and his wife worked as realtors in Norfolk and Middlesex counties and on Cape Cod. Bill enjoyed playing golf with his wife and their many friends, entertaining at home and being active in community affairs. He was a longtime member of the Franklin Republican Town Committee. He was appointed to the Franklin Industrial Development Commission, which helped the town attract many new firms, following the building of Interstate route 495. While living in Harwich for about eighteen years, Bill was chairman of the committee responsible for building the Harwich Community Center. Later in life he and Frieda lived at Magnolia Heights in Franklin and then Bill lived at Cornerstone Assisted Living in Milford and Countryside Health Care. A sociable, warm person, he made and valued friends throughout his life. His children and grandchildren remember a man who loved his wife, his family and the outdoors most of all. Bill liked to play ball with the children, draw with them and teach them about gardening, trees and birds. He found time to tend his yard and garden almost daily. Bill is survived by a large family including his daughter Lorna Doubet of Franklin, his son Don Symmes of Washington D.C., his daughter Cheryl Cushman and her husband Rusty of Millis and his daughter Heidi Crawford and her husband Tim of Redmond, WA. He is survived by four grandchildren: granddaughters Brooke Crawford and Kate Todd and grandsons Adam Crawford and Merrill Cushman. He also leaves his great-granddaughter Aubrey Todd along with many nieces and nephews and extended family members across the United States. The family hopes to have a memorial service later this year in Franklin, with burial in Bellingham, MA. Donations in Bill's memory are suggested to Friends of the Geriatric Authority of Milford and mailed to Countryside Health Care, 1 Countryside Drive, Milford, MA 01757. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (ginleyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in The Country Gazette from May 3 to May 10, 2020