Alexander (Alex) Yphantis passed away on Aug. 31, 2019 at Lexington Health Care. From the age of 10, Alex lived in Belmont, attended Belmont Public Schools and graduated Belmont High School. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the New Flying Tigers as a tail gunner and photographer in China, Berma and India. He received the Bronze Star. He helped manage Sartor Cleaners with his mother and sister at 118 Concord Ave. in Belmont after his father's death. Alex loved to run and participate in road races. He also collected antique paintings and clocks. He walked from his home on Townsend Road to Sartor Cleaners daily up until it closed. He loved people, volunteered at the senior center, delivering meals on wheels and drove people to appointments. He was the son of the late Irene and Photios Yphantis and married to the late Charlotte Yphantis. He leaves behind his sister and close friend, Athena McInnis of Belmont and his two adopted children, Mark Yphantis and Patricia Harvey and a grandson, Paul Harvey, Junior of New Hampshire.He also leaves behind his Goddaughter, Leslie Irene Kane of Sagamore Beach and niece Aluna Michaels (Tracy McInnis) of Clearwater, Florida and many cousins, relatives and friends. There will be a memorial service at Payson Park Church in Belmont at 11:30 a.m. on Sat. Oct. 19. All relatives and friends are invited.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2019