|
|
Alice Blanche Miner went to be with the Lord on September 26, 2019 in Palm Harbor, Florida after a long battle with Alzheimers disease. She was 95 years old. Alice was born March 22, 1924 in West Paradise, Nova Scotia, Canada to Harris Harding Morse and Annie Marion Longley. She immigrated to Belmont, Massachusetts in 1950 after her marriage to Clarence S. Miner, who passed away in 1999. She had 2 daughters: Nancy C. Wilder, currently residing with her husband in New Port Richey, Florida, and Diane E. Cheesman, who lives with her husband in Beaufort, South Carolina. She had 3 grandsons: Scott Alexander Kolodzy, Christopher Wesley Wilder and Justin Clark Wilder. Alice graduated from Acadia University in Wolfville, Nova Scotia as an A student, majoring in Home Economics. She taught Home Economics until her marriage. Alice was a devout Baptist and attended the First Baptist Church of Belmont, Massachusetts, followed by Open Door Baptist Church in Arlington, Massachusetts. She sang in the choir, played the piano and organ at church, and hosted ladies Bible studies and meetings in her home. Alice was known for her sweet and loving temperament, her selflessness, her humility and her devotion to her faith. She was a loving wife and mother and was loved dearly by her family, friends and church family. A graveside memorial service will be held at Mount Feake Cemetery, 203 Prospect St, Waltham, Massachusetts on October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The public is invited. Donations can be made to the .
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2019