Angel Levonian Parseghian passed peacefully on July 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Angel was born June 14, 1922 to Victoria (Haleblian) and Levon Levonian in Aleppo, Syria and came to the U.S. at the age of 12. Angel selflessly and lovingly took care of her family, always making sure that she kept everyone well-fed, whether it be at her home or at her cherished cottage at Crystal Lake, NH. Cooking was her joy and her favorite pasttime, next to her incredible love and support of her family. Her warmth, consummate dedication and organizational skills were far reaching into every aspect of her life. She was a long standing member and tireless worker for her beloved Armenian Memorial Church, a 40+ year volunteer for Mt. Auburn Hospital, Belmont Garden Club, Belmont Womens Club, Armenian Womens Educational Club and Order of The Eastern Star. Angel was predeceased by her husband Richard of 61 years and is survived by her children, Arnold Parseghian of Wayland, MA, Eileen Hertel of Dover, NH and Wayne Parseghian and his wife, Susan of Arlington, MA. Also her grandchildren, Holly Hertel Forsyth and her husband, Todd of Cape Elizabeth, ME, Scott Parseghian and his wife, Michelle of Framingham, MA, Jeffrey Hertel of Alton, NH, Michael Parseghian and his wife, Stacia of Los Angeles, CA, Ani and Arpi Parseghian of Arlington, MA, her great grandchildren Dante, Damien, Jack, Avery, Penn and Leigh and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition, the family is grateful to Angels wonderful caregivers for all their love and devotion to her. There will be a private family interment and a celebration of life will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Angels name to the Armenian Memorial Church, 32 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA 02472 or to the Armenian Missionary Association of America, 31 W. Century Rd., Paramus, NJ 07652. Arrangements by Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, Watertown, MA.



