My Aunt Vivian was a bright light and an incredible role model in my life. She always seemed to know the right thing to say and she had that sweet, contagious giggle that would lighten any moment. She loved her family so dearly, guiding and supporting them at all times. She was such a loving and tender person lovely inside and out. Vivian called me about 3 weeks before she passed away. I told my husband that I thought she was letting me know that it was her time. She reminisced about all of the happy times our families had spent together and gave me such wonderful praise and encouragement. She told me how happy she was that Gayle and I had stayed close despite the miles between us. Our conversation gave me the closure that she felt I would need at this time. How wise she was! In her closing hours, I played Ill Walk with God on the piano and sent it to Gayle for Vivian to hear. Gayle held the phone to her mothers ear and hoped that she could hear it as she held the hand of the Lord. Vivian truly loved and trusted the Lord and was thankful for all of his blessings through the years. I feel certain that Vivian is at peace in the loving arms of the Lord. I hope to see her again, someday, in Heaven, with the whole family together. Vivian was adored by all and was a blessing on Earth. I feel certain that the Lord has wonderful plans for her as an angel in Heaven.
Love Always,
Joanne Ignacki (Niece of Anna Vivian Miniter)
Anna Vivian Miniter, 93, of Belmont, died at her home on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph Henry Miniter and the daughter of the late Hannah (Swanson) and Oscar Olson. She is survived by her daughter, Gayle Diane Miniter of Greenfield, MA. She was predeceased by her sons Joseph Bruce Miniter and Dr. Paul Olson Miniter, and her sister Ruth Albro. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was born in Boston, MA and was a Belmont resident for 80 years. Ms. Miniter was a graduate of Belmont High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She graduated from Kathleen Dell and the Academie Moderne, and also attended Boston University and Northeastern. She was a retiree of New England Life. She was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church where she taught Sunday school, was a Youth Group leader and sang in the choir. She was a member of the Belmont Womans Club where she held the positions of Recording and Corresponding Secretary. She was a Girl Scout Day Camp instructor and a Cub Scout neighborhood coordinator. A family graveside service will be held. Contributions in her memory to the Plymouth Congregational Church, 582 Pleasant St., Belmont, MA 02478 or the Belmont Womans Club, P.O. Box 447, 661 Pleasant St., Belmont, MA 02478 would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements by the Short, Williamson & Diamond Funeral Home, Belmont. Swdfuneralhome.com
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.