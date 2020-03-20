Home

Arthur H. Bush


1932 - 2020
Arthur H. Bush Obituary
Arthur H. Bush of Arlington MA, left us peacefully on March 17th, 2020 for the open arms, and long-awaited hug from his beloved wife, Margaret Peg Bush (Murphy). Devoted father to his five children; Steven Bush of North Conway, NH, Edward Bush and his wife Liane of Winchester, Gary Bush and his wife Sharon of Park City, UT, Julie Marden and her husband Richard of Boston, and Jennifer Cavazos and her husband Roberto of Chelmsford. Cherished grandfather of Jessica, Kelsey and Shane of North Conway, NH, Gabriella, Talene, and Isabel of Winchester, Samantha, Bridey and Dillon of Park City, UT, Ross and his wife Brittany of Plainville, and Britta of Boston. Adoring great grandfather of Julianna. Dear brother of Mary Jane Hurley of West Springfield, Patricia Quinn of Harvard and the late John Jack Bush of Chatham. In lieu of the current conditions, a private service and burial will be held from the Lane Funeral Home of WINCHESTER. A full service and celebration of Arthur life will take place when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers please consider a tribute donation to Project Bread in Arthurs name. Please visit www.lanefuneral.com for our full obituary and online condolences. Late Veteran US Army. Lane Funeral Home, Winchester. 781.729.2580.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2020
