Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Keizer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice A. Keizer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beatrice A. Keizer Obituary
Beatrice Bea Ann de Muinck Keizer (Montes), age 81, of Belmont, and most recently Cambridge, MA, born in New York, NY on June 23, 1937, passed away on April 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Johannes Hans de Muinck Keizer, who pre-deceased her in 2004. Bea lived life to its fullest and left her mark on this world. She loved her family above all and was genuinely interested in others and building connections in the world around her. After moving back to the U.S. after living in the Netherlands for many years, she started a career at the Unitarian Universalist Association in Boston and was its Director of Human Resources. She supported and was involved in programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, in particular Belmont SPORT, which has had such a positive impact on her son Ricks life. Her fierce life force was felt by all and impacted many people's lives. She will be missed by her loving family and many friends. She leaves behind her children: Johannes de Muinck Keizer (and his wife Lori) of New York, NY, Juliana Spofford (and her husband Geoffrey) of Westborough, MA, Christina Tomlow-de Muinck Keizer (and her husband Paul) of de Meern, the Netherlands, and Ricardo Rick de Muinck Keizer of Belmont, MA; and her grandchildren: Sabina, Johanna, Saskia, Isabelle, Helena, Clemens and Arlen. She is survived by her brother Ronald Montes of Oakland, CA, as well as many family members in the U.S. and the Netherlands. Her brother Ricardo Montes pre-deceased her. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on June 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. First Church (Unitarian Universalist) in Belmont, MA. Burial will be private. Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from May 4 to May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
Download Now