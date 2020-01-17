|
Bob Pacl of Belmont, West Tisbury, and Forestdale, Massachusetts, died peacefully at home, surrounded by family on January 10, 2020. Bob was born in Cicero Illinois and spent his early years there with his parents Bob and Lucille, and sisters Jan and Lee. Bob left high school to join the Navy towards the end of WWII and returned afterwards to Chicago to continue his studies. He earned his degree in Electrical Engineering at the University of Illinois while courting his future wife, Florence (Tilda) Fritzsche. They met at his uncles lakeside resort in Wisconsin and spent the early years of their marriage in Chicago, where Bob finished school and Tilda worked for the Navy. The Pacl family then moved from Chicago to Bedford MA, where Bob worked for Lincoln Lab while pursuing a masters degree at MIT. Robert and Barbara were born in Massachusetts before the family headed west again to St. Paul MN where Valerie and Dianne were born. The next move was to Willow Grove, PA until the family finally settled down in Belmont MA, where Bob took a job with Raytheon. Bob was an enthusiastic traveler and planned a great vacation trip every summer | cross country America, Europe, Canada to name a few. These trips created memories that make everyone smile still. Bob and Tilda shared a love of family, and made it a point to visit with cousins, aunts, and uncles at every opportunity. Family trips often included an RV and destinations that offered swimming, skiing, hiking and horseback riding! Bobs last international trip was at the age of 87 with his daughter Valerie, where they toured Berlin, Vienna and Prague for two weeks. The highlight of this trip, beyond finding the best cappuccinos and Czech cuisine, was driving the rental car a smooth 95 mph along the corkscrew roads of the Czech countryside! Bob was also a passionate bridge player and participated in multiple tournaments (bringing home trophies on several occasions). Tilda was a willing partner but had to steel herself for Monday morning quarterbacking on every hand they played. Bob also enjoyed watching tennis and knew the statistics of every top player in the world. And for a short period, he was a competitive bowler; several trophies were displayed on the mantle when we were young. We will miss him greatly, but his humor and spirit live on in all his children and grandchildren. Bob is survived by his son Robert of Harvard MA and his daughters Elisabeth, Caroline, Abigail, Kristin, and late son Robert "Jack" John, and by his daughter Barbara Bjornson of Carlisle MA and her sons Erik, Thomas and daughter Kelsey, and by his daughter Valerie Leri of Forestdale (Sandwich) MA and sons Christopher, Matthew and daughter Jessica, and by his daughter Dianne Pacl Cerrone of Orange CT and her son Christian, and by his sisters Leora Garrett of Fort Myers FL and Jan Hare of Port Angeles WA. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 15 at The Scout House at 74 Walden Street in Concord MA from 3-6. Please join us, and bring a memory to recount for all! In lieu of flowers, donations to The Orangutan Project can be made in Bobs memory. Bob was a conservationist at heart and was particularly passionate about saving the orangutans which face extinction, brought about by multinational corporations destroying their habitats. To learn more, visit: www.theorangutan project.org.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24, 2020