C. Alan Bradford of Waterford, ME passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 25th in Leominster, MA. He was the son of Edward A. and Marjorie B. Bradford of Belmont, MA. Alan graduated from Belmont High School in 1958 followed by a three year enlistment in the US Army. Upon his return to civilian life, he and Leslie (nee Andrews) were married. Alan completed his education, graduating from the Boston Museum of Fine Arts School where he prepared for his 40 plus year career as a master goldsmith and jeweler. Alan loved the life he made with his family and friends in Maine. Gardening and maintaining the fields and woodlots of his farm gave him great satisfaction. He was co-chairman of the Waterford Conservation Commission and served on the Oxford County University of Maine Extension Board. His avocations were photography and the study of nature, most especially birds. A major experience in his life was a nine month long travel & camping adventure he and Leslie shared in Europe in 1966-1967. They camped in their Volvo station wagon, traveling from Scandinavia south through Europe even taking the Volvo on a steamer to visit the island of Crete. Alan used the journey as an opportunity to extend his study of design and jewelry. In retirement, starting in 2006 and for the following eleven years, Alan & Leslie RV camped in Texas and New Mexico continuing their love of travel. He took thousands of photos on those trips and shared them with family and friends. Alan is survived by Leslie, his wife of over 54 years, son & daughter-in-law, Owen & Carla Bradford, daughter & son-in-law, Ariane & Brian Ferland, and beloved granddaughters Sierra Ferland and Hannah Bradford. He is also survived by his siblings, Peter Bradford and Pamela Perry, along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Bennett Bradford.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from July 10 to July 17, 2019