Charles John Oberhauser of Belmont, died peacefully on April 5, 2020 after a long struggle with dementia. He was almost 84 years old. "Chuck" is survived by his loving wife Mary-Ellen (Spear) Oberhauser and daughters Kristen Bishop and her husband Tim of Palermo, ME; Kerri Oberhauser of Simsbury, CT; Kimberly Hilton and her husband Richard of McLean, VA; and Kendra Oberhauser and her partner Gabriel Marin of New York, NY. Proud Papa of Anneke, Grace, Emma, Sarah, Max, and Morgan. He is also survived by his brother David Oberhauser and his wife Louise of Hingham. Chuck graduated from Phillips Academy in1954 and MIT in 1961, and had a long career in engineering. He is fondly remembered for enjoying life through travel, cuisine, art, guitar, British comedy, and long, late dinner conversations. The Oberhauser family is very thankful to Pine Knoll Nursing Center in Lexington for the wonderful care they gave to him. There are no services planned, but expressions of sympathy may be made in Chuck's memory to Covenant House at www.covenanthouse.org.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020