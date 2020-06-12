Clara Frenning Tubby, a lifetime resident of Belmont, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 at age 87. She was born on December 29, 1932, the second of three daughters of Frances Frenning Tubby and Paul Bunker Tubby of Belmont. Her Frenning grandparents and her mother had moved to Belmont in the 1890s and she was the final member of the family to reside there. She attended the Le Jardin dEnfants and the Buckingham School, both in Cambridge, the Cambridge Upper School in Weston, and graduated in 1955 from Syracuse University. For 11 years from 1960 to 1971 she was program director of the Epilepsy Foundation. In 1971 she was appointed to Services and Facilities for the Developmentally Disabled. In 1972 she was a Republican State Committee Woman and in 1974 was President of the Belmont Womens Republican Club. Clara was a lifetime member of the Mayflower Society. She was also a Town Meeting Member and enjoyed working as a warden at polling places in Belmont. She knew Belmont well, and so it was fitting that she eventually became a realtor at Century 21 in her belov- ed town. Her amazing memory for figures enabled her to be an outstanding bridge player, frequenting several Senior Centers in the area. She will be greatly missed by her sister, Frances Chilcote and her husband, Ronald, her brother-in-law Douglas Mayberry, husband of her late sister, Eleanor, and her nephews Paul and John Mayberry and Stephen and Edward Chilcote. A Memorial service will be held at a later date Contributions may be made in her memory to "Friends of the Belmont Senior Center", Belmont Senior Center, 266 Beech Street, Belmont, MA 02478. Arrangements by the Short, Williamson & Diamond Funeral Home, Belmont. swdfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 19, 2020.