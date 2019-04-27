|
|
In Loving Memory of Cleo Theodoropulos. Join us to celebrate the life of Cleo Athena Theodoropulos, of Belmont, MA. Cleo was born August 30, 2002 and died April 22, 2019, in Boston MA. She is survived by Constantine Alexander Theodoropulos, father and Amanda Maria Theodoropulos (McCarthy), mother as well as grandparents Franziska Theodoropulos and Spyros Theodoropulos of Yorktown Heights, NY, grandmother Sandra Ann McCarthy of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, uncle Alexander Christopher Theodoropulos and aunt Tara Lisa Foley of Wassaic, NY, aunt Cara Eileen McCarthy of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada and Jojo, Australian Cattledog, of Belmont, MA. A junior at Belmont High School, all will remember Cleo as the beautiful, sweet and big-hearted girl everyone loved. She was radiant - a tall, graceful, blue-eyed girl with a big laugh and long Greek name. She had the gift of giving and receiving love without prejudice. We will all dearly miss her hearty laughter and wry sense of humor. This world lost a rare gem, and we will miss her terribly. The memory that we will hold onto a girl who was "game on" for life - all of it. Memorial & Reception in honor of Cleo will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, 1pm-3pm at Mount Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA 02138-5517, at the Bigelow Chapel. Cleos family welcomes all those who wish to celebrate her life and receive comfort from the many who were touched by her eternal light. Place of interment is Halesia Path, Mount Auburn Cemetery, after May 3, 2019. A special thank you to Lindsay Frazier M.D., Wallace Bourgeois, M.D., Adrienne Randolph, M.D., MSc., and the many extraordinary nurses at the Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. A heartfelt thank you as well to the children, parents and staff of Belmont High School. Your support of Cleo the last few days and years before helped make her the amazing young woman she became. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center in memory of Cleo. Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing dad. ~ Anonymous.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Apr. 27 to May 4, 2019