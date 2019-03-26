|
It is with great sadness that the family of Edward Eddie James Cartwright, of Milton, FL, formerly of Belmont, MA, announces his sudden passing at the young age of 39, on March 1, 2019. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday March 30, 2019 at Saint Luke Church, 132 Lexington Street, Belmont, MA Edward Eddie Cartwright was born in Newport, RI to Lewis and Mary Cartwright on September 13, 1979. He was the youngest of eight grandchildren and was the only grandson. The family moved to Belmont, MA where Eddie graduated from Belmont High School, Class of 1997. Over the years, Eddie had a close bond with his immediate and extended family as well as a very close group of childhood friends who were like brothers to him. Eddie and his sisters were thick as thieves growing up in Belmont. The connections that he made throughout his life were numerous. Eddie had a big heart and personality. He was the life of the party and made everyone laugh. Eddie is survived by his daughter Madison, girlfriend Morgan, parents Lewis and Mary, sister Denice, sister Teresa and her husband Scott, his three nephews, his Godparents Joe & Mary, several aunts, uncles, cousins and a very long list of loving friends who were a very important part of his life. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019