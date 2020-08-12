Edward Wilson Merrill (Ed) died peacefully at home on August 6, 2020 at the age of 96 surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was born in New Bedford, MA on August 31,1923 to Edward Clifton Merrill of Shelburne Falls, MA and his wife Gertrude Wilson Merrill of New Bedford, MA. He grew up in Jamaica Plain, MA and West Roxbury, MA and attended the Roxbury Latin School prior to entering Harvard College in 1941 to study the classics. Professional Life: He received a B.A. in Chemistry from Harvard University in 1944 and pursued doctoral studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) under the direction of Herman P. Meissner. Merrill received his PhD in 1947 working on pioneering theories and experimental studies of polymer adhesion. Upon graduation, he was employed by Dewey and Almy (later part of W.R. Grace) and joined MIT as an Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering in 1950. He went up through the ranks becoming Full Professor in 1964 and was eventually appointed Carbon P Dubbs Distinguished Professor of Chemical Engineering in 1973, a position he held until 1998. Since then, he has been Professor Emeritus of Chemical Engineering. He was a Visiting Lecturer in Chemistry at Harvard University from 1952 to 1958; a consultant at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital of Boston from 1960 to 1972; a consultant of the Children's Hospital in Boston from 1969 to 1972; and a consultant of the Beth Israel Hospital in Boston from 1969 to 1985. He has also served as Chief Scientist and Consultant in Biochemical Engineering to Harvard University Health Services from 1984 to 1998. He was a founder of the biomaterials field, and was elected a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (AAAS), the National Academy of Engineering (NAE), the National Academy of Medicine (NAM), and the National Academy of Inventors (NAI). He received the Founders Award of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) in 2000; the Founders Award of the Society for Biomaterials (SFB) in 2003; and the Pierre Galletti Award from the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineers in 2010. AIChE had also bestowed upon him the 1982 Alpha Chi Sigma Award and the 1993 Charles M. A. Stine Award. In 1990 the Society for Biomaterials (SFB) awarded him the Clemson Award. At its Centennial in 2008 AIChE recognized him as one of the 100 Eminent Chemical Engineers of the Modern Era. Ed Merrill married Genevieve de Bidart (Ginette) on August 19 1948 in Cambridge, MA and this August they would have celebrated their 72nd anniversary. (Ginette had passed away 7 months earlier on December 20 2019.) They are survived by: their daughter Anne and son Frank Merrill, and their grandchildren: James, Sasha and Julia Merrill. They had spent their honeymoon on Nantucket Island, MA and in the sum mers of their last 25 years, this became the location for the family vacation with the children and grandchildren there. Ed was above all a family man: He took great pride in his two children and three grandchildren and enjoyed the time he spent with them immensely. Early summer vacations were spent in France with the children, and he never missed a sporting event or a school play. He was at one time the president of the board of trustees of the Buckingham School in Cambridge, MA and he was an integral part of the merger between the Buckingham and the Browne & Nichols Schools in 1974. In his later years, he attended every sporting event his grandchildren had, and spent weekends with them in his garden, picking from Ginettes raspberry bushes or planting new annuals for the season. After family dinners, Ed took great pleasure in sitting in his library, surrounded by his and Ginettes collection of literature | spanning from the ancient works of Plato, Homer and Aristotle to those of Marcel Proust, Mark Twain and especially William Dean Howells. Every night he would sit amongst their collection, sipping Grand Marnier and listening to the works of Mozart and Bach. As his grandchildren grew, he would enjoy these evenings with them, discussing the world, his early life, and the love of his life: Ginette. Occasionally, Ed couldnt help but include a quick lecture on his early research in polymer chemistry and the intricacies of plastics. Ed was not simply a father and grandfather, but a mentor and inspiration to all who encountered him. His presence and his wisdom will sorely be missed by all whose lives he touched, and he will be greatly missed by his family. The family has already held private services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store