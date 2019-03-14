|
Elizabeth "Bette" H. (Greene) Schneider of Lexington, formerly of Belmont, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. For 54 years, she was the beloved wife and best friend of the late Rubin H. Schneider. Loving mother of Nancy Bushinsky & her husband Jack of Delray Beach, FL, Buzz Schneider & his wife Suzanne of Marblehead, Sue Offsey & her husband Steve of Lexington and the late Marjorie Wellins. Mother-in-law of Ian Wellins of Hull. Cherished grandmother of Louis & Jenni Bushinsky, Janice & Mike Cooper, Matthew Wellins, Brianna & Dan Bolden, Kelly Schneider, Sam and Amanda Offsey and great grandmother of Ethan, Ayla, Rachel, Hannah and Joshua. Dear sister of the late Ruth Cohen. Graduate of Cambridge High and Latin School and Boston University's College of Practical Arts and Letters. Founding member of Beth El Temple Center in Belmont, MA. Bette will always be remembered as a most gracious and fun-loving woman. She was an extraordinary caregiver to many relatives, friends, and neighbors. She always took a sincere interest in others. Bette most loved spending time with her family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her greatest joy. Services at the Levine Chapel, 470 Harvard St., Brookline on Friday, March 15 at 10:00am. Burial at Sharon Memorial Park, 41 Dedham St, Sharon. Following the burial, a Celebration of Life will take place at The Inn at Hastings Park, 2027 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington, MA. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Youville Place, 10 Pelham Rd., Lexington, MA 02421 (please write Courtyard in the memo line). Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2019