|
|
Frank A. Engel, Jr., 102, departed this life on January 29, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Emma Mabel (Booth) Engel. Frank was born in Steubenville, OH on July 29, 1917 to the late Frank and Elizabeth (Johnston) Engel. Frank had been a member of the Free & Accepted Masons. He will be treasured in the memory of his daughter, Peggy Rae, of Hamden, CT. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2PM at the Ashlar Village Auditorium located in the Hartog Center, 74 Cheshire Road, Wallingford. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2020