Frank A. Pomer, M.D., 94, a resident of Belmont for over 64 years died, Saturday, June 22nd, 2019, at home after a short illness. He was the husband of the late Margaret (Peggy) Pomer. Dr. Frank Pomer was born in Dorchester in 1924, one of nine children son of the late Joseph and Sadie Pomer. He spent his childhood in East Boston and Winthrop where he was raised in a family of 9 children and cherished celebrations with his family and made friendships that lasted a lifetime. He attended Tufts University as an undergrad, commuting to school and studying pre-med. He was drafted into the Army during his time at school and assigned to a medical unit. While serving time in Manila and Korea during World War II, he gained experience in caring for patients. He returned home in 1947 and completed his undergrad degree at Tufts and enrolled in Medical school that same year. In 1951, he received a degree in medicine from Tufts He interned at St. Elizabeths Hospital in 1951, and later selected to perform his residency with a specialty in Surgery. It was at St. Elizabeth's that he met his future wife, Peggy, who was a nurse at the hospital. They married in 1955. In 1956, he completed his residency and began practicing as a general surgeon at St. Elizabeth's. His surgical medical expertise would positively impact the lives of thousands of patients at the hospital over the next several decades. Frank was general surgeon and an active physician and he also participated in the Professional Review Organization (PRO) at the hospital - Frank would eventually serve as Medical Director for that organization. Frank also Served as the Medical Director at UMass Boston for 12 years. Frank ended his surgical practice in 1985 but remained active in his non-surgical practice and shortly thereafter he assumed the role of Patient Care Assessment Coordinator at St. Elizabeth's Hospital where he reviewed adverse occurrences in patient care. He carried that role forward for 16 years. In total, his service to St. Elizabeth's spanned more than 50 years when he retired in 2003; during his time he established wonderful relationships with his colleagues, staff, and patients at St. Elizabeth's. In 2002, Dr. Pomer was the recipient of the prestigious Normal E. MacNeil award that recognizes distinguished caregivers, named after the Medical Center's devoted Chair of the Board While he was devoted to his work in medicine, he was equally devoted to his life as a brother, husband, and father. After marrying Peggy Flatley in 1955, the two had 12 children together. Frank had eight (8) brother's and sisters and Peggy had 12 siblings, and they knew they wanted to have a big family of their own. Extended family gatherings at the Pomer home were over-flowing with relatives of all ages. Frank and Peggy were fixtures around town in Belmont. Their kids were active in sports, and whether it be at the town pool, the skating rink, or on the ball field, Frank was a calm and supportive father in the stands for many of his children's events. He supported his kids in sport as well as in school - paying for all of his kids to go to college; he had seven straight years of at least four kids in college .... and a few with even five at college at the same time, but he was never heard complaining of the cost of their education. A quiet, happy man, he was steadfast in his Catholic faith. He was a regular at church with his family, and later a fixture at the daily morning mass, .... followed by some coffee and conversation with friends each morning at Dunkin Donuts. He was an attendee at many charitable events, weddings, and celebrations of friends and family and neighbors. He and Peggy were known to be the first ones on, and the last off, the dance floor floor at any party. He was a consistent presence at neighborhood events for the past 64 years; Even into his 90's he would get dressed in costume for the neighborhood Halloween celebrations enjoying the company and conversation of friends in town After retirement, Dr. Pomer and Peggy cherished their time together, traveling and spending time with family. They enjoyed seeing family and friends in different parts of the country, traveling to new places together or with family, or embarking on a cruise. Frank spread that joy to his whole family bringing 57 of his sons, daughters, and grandchildren on a Bermuda cruise that created lifelong memories for all of his family. In later years Frank spent time in Naples, Florida for a few weeks, and then months, each year establishing many new friendships at that location. He loved spending time with family and this was exemplified with his annual Christmas stroll where he would travel to each of his sons and daughters homes during the holiday season to spend time with each of his sons, daughters, and grand children. Dr Pomer was blessed with 37 grandchildren and one great grandchild who all loved the visits from their kind hearted Papa.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from June 25 to July 2, 2019