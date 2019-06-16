|
Frank V. Zola of Belmont passed away on June 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Wanda M. (Mickiewicz) Zola. Loving father of Frank V. Zola of Belmont and the late Charlotte Dee Zola. Cherished grandfather of Arianna, Melissa and Noelle. All services will be private. Late US Navy veteran of WWII. For online condolences, please visit: www.bostonharborsidehome.com Waterman - Langone,at Boston Harborside, 617-536-4110.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from June 16 to June 23, 2019