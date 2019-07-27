|
|
Genevieve Teresa Ginwala (ne Modzelewski) died peacefully with family by her side in San Francisco, CA on July 19th, 2019 at the age of 89. Genevieve was born in Worcester, MA on April 1, 1930 to Telesfor and Wanda Modzelewski. She graduated from St. Marys High School in Worcester, received her RN from Beth Israel Hospital School of Nursing, her BSN and MSN from Boston University and taught at the Boston University School of Nursing. She lived in Belmont, MA, Jupiter, FL and Greenbrae, CA. Genevieve is survived by her husband Kymus; sons Darius, Cyrus (Dennis Townsend) and Jay (Susan); grandchildren Allison, Nicholas and Kyle and her sister Rita Bernardi. In addition to her parents, Genevieve was predeceased by her brothers Chester, Charles and Joseph, and her sisters Regina Kretowicz and Helen Nosel. There will be a months mind Mass at Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish in Worcester, MA on August 17, 2019 at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers and to honor Genevieves love of nature, contributions may be made to Blowing Rocks Preserve by sending a check with "Blowing Rocks Preserve, Genevieve Ginwala" in the memo line to The Nature Conservancy, Florida Chapter, 500 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 311, Maitland, FL 32751 or by phoning Janine at 407-389-4804.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from July 27 to Aug. 3, 2019