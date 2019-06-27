Home

Dr. Gilbert D. Beinhocker

Dr. Gilbert D. Beinhocker Obituary
Dr. Gilbert D. Beinhocker, passed away peacefully in Belmont, MA on June 19, 2019. He was 86. Dr. Beinhocker was a prolific inventor who held sixteen patents and was a pioneer in the applications of computing technology. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years, Barbara Broadley, in 2014, and is survived by three children, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29th, 11:00am at the Harvard Memorial Church, Cambridge, MA. Please see https://www.keefe funeralhome.com/obituary-listing for more details.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from June 27 to July 4, 2019
