Gisele Mehrez

Gisele (Piade)Mehrez, of Belmont, entered into rest July 4, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Henri Mehrez. Devoted mother of Manuela McShane and her husband Stephen McShane, and Richard Mehrez and his wife Anna Ciamei Mehrez. Cherished grandmother of Crystal, Robert, and Emilia. Devoted daughter of the late Felix and Helen Piade. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral service are private due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Giseles memory may be donated to Mount Auburn Hospital, 300 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, or to the charity of your choice
. STANETSKY MEMORIAL CHAPELS www.stanetsky.com
617-232-930