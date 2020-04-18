Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Kazarian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry V. Kazarian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry V. Kazarian Obituary
Henry V. Kazarian, life long resident of Belmont passed into Eternal Life on April 15, 2020 at Care One Lexington, after a months-long medical battle. Henry faced his last challenge much as he lived his life, courageously with a kind and generous spirit. A fierce friend to many, he welcomed the steady stream of devoted visitors who stood by him to the end. A graduate of Northeastern University, Henry proudly served his country in the US Army. A retired town of Belmont employee, he was a Town Meeting Member for 28 yrs. an Election Warden, a Board Member of the Council on Aging and a generous Volunteer at Habitat. He is predeceased by his beloved parents Natalie and Hampartzoom, and his brother Vartkess. Final arrangements lovingly provided by Bedrosian Funeral Service Watertown will of necessity be priviate. A Celebration to honor and remember Henry will be held at a later date. "The Situation Room" at Dunkins will never be the same! Those wishing to honor Henry with a memorial donation in his name may do so by check payable to the Town of Belmont designated for his beloved Beech Street Center.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -