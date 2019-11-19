Home

Services
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
8:00 AM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
130 Common St.
Belmont, MA
James E. Harvey Obituary
James Eamon Harvey of Belmont Nov. 17, 2019. Age 98. Beloved husband of the late Regina Jean M. Harvey (Ahern). Beloved son of the late James and Agnes (Gallagher) Harvey, County Tyrone, Ireland. Dear and devoted father of James E. Harvey, Jr. and his wife, Mary of Belmont, John Harvey of Norcross, GA, Thomas Harvey of Belmont, Kathleen Rugg and her husband, Paul of Northborough and Paul Harvey of Somerville. Loving grandfather of Kathryn H. Mackintosh (Brian), James M. Harvey (Shuang), Joseph H. Harvey (Allison), Michael P. Rugg and Caroline M. Giorgio (Nick). Also survived by 5 great grandchildren. Brother of the late Sr. Mary Mildred, R.G.S., Francis Harvey and Hon. John Harvey. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, Belmont on Thursday Nov. 21 at 8:00AM. Followed by a funeral Mass in St. Josephs Church, 130 Common St., Belmont, at 9:00AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours Wednesday from 4:00 | 8:00 PM. Interment Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Contributions in his memory to the Sisters of Good Shepherd, 88 Bank Street, Harwichport, MA 02646. Retired FBI Special Agent and late U.S. Army Veteran W.W.II. Member Lexington Golf Club.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019
