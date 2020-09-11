1/
Joan E. Dennis
Joan E. (Crisafi) Dennis, 67, formerly Stroudsburg, PA and Belmont, passed away on August 23rd, 2020 at Alexandria Manor in Bethlehem Township. Joan was the beloved wife of the late Jerome E. "Jerry" Dennis, who passed away in 2018 and good friend of David Carrol of PA. Born in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late John A. Sr. and Olga L. (Forte) Crisafi. Joan was a graduate of Belmont High School, Class of 1971. She was employed by Prudential Insurance Co. for twentyeight years, before retiring from the Willow Grove office in 2002 as an administrative assistant. Joan is survived by her loving sister and brothers, Elaine Crisafi of Belmont, John A. Crisafi, Jr. and wife, Maggie of Raleigh, NC, and Edward R. Crisafi and wife, Jeanne of Belmont, eight nieces and nephews and eleven great nieces and nephews; her aunt, Carmela Forte Santoro of Belmont and many cousins. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Joan's burial in Belmont Cemetery will be private with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown | Bath, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to St. Luke's Hospice Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA. 18015.

Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Sep. 11 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
