Joanna Arena

Joanna (Bergamasco) Arena of Belmont, passed away peacefully Monday evening June 15, 2020 with her loving daughter by her side at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge at the age of 89. Born on February 15, 1931 in Belmont; daughter of the late Gaetano and Giovanna (Vitale) Bergamasco. Joanna resided in Belmont her whole life. She was a homemaker and seamstress, working the majority of her life in Boston and Waltham. Her family and her friends were always first and foremost in her life. She cherished the time spent surrounded by those she loved so deeply, especially her children, grandchildren and great grandson. To them she was their special "Nonnie." She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Nunzio Arena; her devoted & loving children; daughter Carmela Picone and her husband Joseph of Belmont; her son John J. Arena of Belmont; her cherished grandchildren, AnnMarie Picone and fiance Thomas J. McLaughlin of Woburn; Joseph N. Picone of Belmont and her adoring great grandson Jack McLaughlin. She is also survived by her loving nephews, Gregory and wife Nancy Salvucci of Watertown; Daniel Salvucci of California and her niece Elizabeth McCaffrey and husband Peter of Aberdeen, Scotland. Joanna is predeceased by her sisters Concetta Salvucci and Margaret Salvucci. Funeral Services in celebration of Joannas Life were held from the Brasco & Sons Memorial, 325 Trapelo Road, BELMONT on Tuesday morning June 23rd. Burial followed at Saint Patrick's Cemetery in Watertown. Memorial donations may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 N.Beacon St, Watertown, MA. 02472.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store