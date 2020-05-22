|
|
John D. Nagel Jr. "Jack", of Belmont May 13, 2020. Beloved son of the late John D. and his wife Jane Ann (Tobin) Nagle. A graduate of Belmont High School, Jack started his landscaping business in Belmont when he was just 14 years old "Nagle Landscaping." He ran his business for 59 years before retiring. Jack was a pioneer in the business. Customer service was at the top of his list making sure he talked to every customer on a regular basis. He was the type of boss that never said NO. Anybody looking for a job got hired from high school students, firemen to police. Jack is survived by his friends Butchie Bennett, Kenny Freiner and Dante Muzzioli. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private service and burial will be held for the immediate family. Online guest book please visit: www.brownandhickey.com.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from May 22 to May 29, 2020