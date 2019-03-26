|
|
Kathleen Ellen (Gerber) Jean of Belmont passed away on March 14, 2019 in Wellesley from complications of early onset Alzheimers Disease. Born in Pasadena, Texas on July 24,1952 to Howard and Lois Gerber, she grew up in Houston with her older brother Michael and younger sisters Sally and Jenny. She attended Spring Branch Memorial High School and graduated from Sonora High School in Orange County after her family moved to California. Kathy attended the University of California, Los Angeles for her undergraduate degree. She worked at several Century City law firms to finance her education and received her M.B.A. from the Anderson School of Management at UCLA. Kathy worked for Getty Oil and a legal placement agency after graduation, eventually starting her own firm LA Legal Search. Kathy married Pierre Jean, also an Anderson School of Management graduate, in 1983 and had two daughters, Gabrielle and Stephanie. Kathy and Pierre lived an adventurous life in Los Angeles, Cleveland, Boston, Mexico City and back to Massachusetts where they raised their daughters in Belmont. Considered a gourmet cook, she enjoyed gardening and travel and was always elegantly dressed. A loving, devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, Kathy will be missed by her surviving family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 10:00 am at St. Josephs Parish in Belmont. Contributions in Kathys memory can be made to the Alzheimer Fund at Brigham and Womans Center for Alzheimers Research and Treatment .
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019