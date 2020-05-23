|
Kathleen "Katie" Mary McLean of Dover formerly of Belmont: August 15,1974 - May 16, 2020. Loving Mama of Sophia Rocca, Mary Grace Rocca and Sam Rocca. Devoted daughter of Mary E. McLean of Belmont MA. Daughter of Richard A. McLean and his wife Judith of Sandwich MA. Cherished sister of Richard E. McLean and his wife Ellen McLean of NH. Treasured sister and best friend to Beth A. Melanson and her husband Paul J. Melanson of Belmont MA. "Auntie Katie" to William, Henry, James, Meagan, Connor, Brendan, and Max. Katie grew up in Belmont and graduated from Belmont High school. She studied Occupational Therapy at Mount Ida College. She loved her days teaching at Plymouth Nursery School and loved being called "Miss Kate" by the many little voicesbut her true gift to the world was as a Reiki Master, teacher and healer. She loved white birch trees, so graceful and tall like her. Her business "Birch Tree Energy and Healing" was named as such: knowing that the birch tree is a sacred ladder spanning the gap between heaven and earth. She spent time living in Sudbury in "the little yellow house", loved hiking in the woods, walking on Wingaersheek beach and talking and laughing with her three babies: Sophie, Gracie and Sammy. She had a love for anything "Lilly", loved sunflowers, blue hydrangeas, warm wool socks and was never without Sage. She offered calmness and healing to anyone who she met with gratitude and grace. Katie had an energy and light that drew people to her. Her bright blue eyes, fiery red hair and smile is how we will think of and remember her. "Find a place inside where there's joy, and the joy will burn out the painopportunities to find deeper powers within ourselves come when life seems most challenging" - Joseph Campbell Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private service and burial will be held for the immediate family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A fund for the children is being established and will be provided in the near future. Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from May 23 to May 30, 2020