Kathryn "Kenny" (George) Elios, of Belmont, MA and Pompano Beach, FL, passed away on June 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William N. Elios. Devoted mother of Charles Elios and his wife Judy, and the late Irene Elios. Proud grandmother of Matthew Elios and his wife Rachel, and Julie Flynn and her husband Mike and great granddaughter Kiera Flynn. Loving daughter of the late Peter and Christina George of Cambridge, MA. Loving sister of Kalliope Nicholas and the late Christos George, Dennis George, and Anastasia Dimitrakis. Also leaving behind many nieces and nephews, and many grand nieces and nephews. Kathryn worked for the NASD Stock Market and managed a testing center licensing stockbrokers and airline pilots. Spent her winters in her Pompano Beach, Florida condo where she served as Social Director for many years, and her summers in E.Falmouth, MA. She was a member of St. Athanasius the Great Greek Orthodox Church of Arlington where she was a member of the Philoptochos Society. Funeral Services and burial were held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from June 11 to June 18, 2019