Lois A. (Marsh) Castagno of Belmont, Lois entered into rest on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in the Sterling Village Nursing Center in Sterling, MA.. she was 87 years old. Born in Belmont, Lois lived in Belmont for most of her life. She was a crossing guard for the Town of Belmont for many years. Beloved wife of the late Ralph J. Castagno, Sr. for over 64 years. Dear and devoted mother of Ralph J. Castagno, Jr. and his wife, Lynne of Tyngsboro, Michael H. Castagno and his wife, Doris of Arvada, CO, Sandra Castagno of Belmont and the late David A. Castagno. Sister of Dorothy Freeman of Belmont, Helen Cutting of Arlington and the late William and Henry Marsh. Loving Grammy of Ralph J. Castagno, III, Christine M. Foster, Jenny Luthye, Crystal Castagno, David Castagno, Sydney Castagno, TJ Rhone and Kylie Rhone and the loving Grammy G of 8 great-grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lois memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements by the Short, Williamson & Diamond Funeral Home, BELMONT swdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2020