Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Esposito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis J. Esposito

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis J. Esposito Obituary
Louis J. Esposito of Belmont, MA and born in New York, NY on May 23, 1930, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. He leaves his loving wife of 61 years Gloria M. Esposito, daughter Donna Esposito and husband Jeff Rosenstein, grandchildren Lia and Jessica Rosenstein, as well as many nieces and nephews. Louis was a retired aerospace engineer and an avid gardener who loved fishing and the outdoors. Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Mass at St. Lukes's Church in Belmont at 9AM on August 3rd.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.