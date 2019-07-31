|
Louis J. Esposito of Belmont, MA and born in New York, NY on May 23, 1930, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. He leaves his loving wife of 61 years Gloria M. Esposito, daughter Donna Esposito and husband Jeff Rosenstein, grandchildren Lia and Jessica Rosenstein, as well as many nieces and nephews. Louis was a retired aerospace engineer and an avid gardener who loved fishing and the outdoors. Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Mass at St. Lukes's Church in Belmont at 9AM on August 3rd.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019