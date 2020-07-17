Marcia Christie

Marcia (Zacheus) Christie passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Hildegard (Lenander) Zacheus. Marcia was born on December 26, 1943 in Cambridge, MA and was a graduate of Belmont High School, Class of 1961. She earned her Bachelors Degree from Castleton State College in VT and her Masters Degree in Education from Bridgewater State University. Marcia enjoyed teaching first grade in Foxborough Public Schools and later in Norfolk Public Schools. She had a true passion for teaching children the joy of reading. She was a long-time member of Bethany Congregational Church in Foxborough and had loved difficult crossword puzzles. Marcia was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. Loving mother of Alan Christie, Jr and his wife Michelle of Foxborough and Alison Stockman and her husband Jason of Sagamore Beach. Devoted grandmother of Garrett, Nathan, Meaghan, Cole and Theodore. Beloved sister of Linda (Zacheus) Dresser of Concord, NH and dear cousin of Martha Rose of Belmont. Funeral arrangements are private and under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough. To send an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marcias memory may be made to Reach out and Read, 89 South St, Suit 207, Boston, MA 02111 or donate on line at www.reachoutandread.org/donate/