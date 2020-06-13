Condolences to all the Pimentel Family. I remember visiting with Martin and his siblings years ago. So sorry for your loss.
Janice Leary (Lundgren)
(Albert F Pimentel Sr, step-granddaughter)
Martin S. Pimentel (ret. Cambridge Police Sergeant.), 77, died unexpectedly on May 27,2020 Martin is survived by his wife, Gloria Amaral Pimentel (ret.Cambridge Deputy Supt.); five children, Tiffany Pimentel Deware and spouse William Deware of North Providence, RI, David Pimentel (Belmont PD) of Waltham, Daniel Pimentel of Chelsea, Victoria Pimentel and spouse John Butterworth of Belmont and Matthew Pimentel of Belmont. Four grandchildren Adrianna, Sophia, William III and Leonardo Deware of North Providence, RI. His brother, Richard Pimentel (ret. Boston PD) of Needham, two sisters Denise Kempf of FL. and Dorothy Verdee of NJ, several loving nieces and nephews and godfather of Jeremy Deane of Belmont and Brian Cahill of Wellesley. Born in 1942 in Everett, Martin "Marty" Pimentel, son of the late Albert and Dorothy Pimentel, lived in East Cambridge,during his early years. In his late teen's, the family, with brother Richard and twin sisters Denise and Dorothy, moved to Watertown, where he graduated from Watertown High School. He joined the US Army in 1961 and loved telling his children stories of having turned twentyone overseas while serving in Germany. Upon discharge, he attended Citrus College, Pomona, California where he was a vocal and active Student Body Official and Treasurer for three semesters. He championed for fair, impartial government, fiscal responsibility in governance, strict adherence to Robert's Rules of Order, an updated constitution and many other ideas all in the spirit of the common good of the entire community. At Cal Poly, he majored in Business Administration and minored in Oenology, where he presented his thesis on one of his great passions - wine and the California Wine Industry. Upon his return to Cambridge in the 70's, he joined the Cambridge Police Department serving most of his time in patrol. He was the recipient of commendations and was awarded the Leo Carroll award for his quick actions in an armed robbery in progress and successful apprehension of the armed robber. One of his assignments in the mid 70's was as Officer Friendly Sam where he would ride around in a jeep and connect with people throughout the diverse neighborhoods. During this time, he met his future wife, Gloria Amaral. Married in 1979 Martin and Gloria were the first married police couple in Cambridge which he would proudly tell anyone. Together they have five children who were his greatest source of pride and joy. Life was hectic with rearing five children and he loved it. Earning a MA in Criminal Justice, he balanced becoming a Sergeant in the early 80's with a busy home life. Whether helping with school assignments, taking the children to sports events or doctors visits, Martin, the father, was ready. As a Sergeant, he imparted advice and supervision to many until his retirement and continued this with his family. A consummate cook, he feted the family and friends with gourmet meals that he researched and spent hours in preparation. A voracious reader, he would hold court for hours with animated discussions with family, friends and anyone who wanted to talk. Many would drop by for Marty's talks, mentoring and guidance. In recent years, Martin continued with his passion for reading, commentary, sports, wine and scotch collection, cooking, gardening and traveling. He cared for his fifteen year-old German Shepard, Nala and would often reward her with secret treats. He loved listening to his favorite band, the Eagles and thoroughly enjoyed attending several of their concerts at TD Garden. He could drown anyone out during a sports game on television. A true Game of Thrones aficionado, he would dissect each season with zeal. Most of all, he was always elated when his grandchildren, Adrianna, Sophia, William III and Leonardo came to visit their "vovo". Martin S. Pimentel will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, godfather and friend. Private Services for Martin will be held for the immediate family on June 5, 2020 and a Memorial Service will be planned when it becomes possible in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Martin's memory to the New England Center for Homeless Veterans. 17 Court St, Boston, MA. 02108 or to the American Cancer Societ,y 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA. 01701, would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements by the Short, Williamson & Diamond Funeral Home, Belmont. www.swdfuneralhome.com
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 20, 2020.