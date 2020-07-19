1/
Mary L. Murnane
Mary Lois Murnane On Monday, July 13, 2020. Mary is survived by her daughter, Kendyll Marie Murnane (Andrey Pietrowicz); and grandson, Dexter Pietrowicz. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas Henry and Mary V. (OBrien) Murnane. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Patricks Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Road, Rockville, MD 20853, on Thursday, at 11:30, with a viewing one hour prior. Interment in Belmont Cemetery, Belmont, MA, on Monday, July 27 with a Rite of Committal at 11 am. www.borgwardtfuneralhome.com

Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Jul. 19 to Jul. 26, 2020.
