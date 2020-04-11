Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice OConnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice J. OConnell


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice J. OConnell Obituary
Maurice Junie Jeremiah OConnell was born in Charlestown, MA on September 1, 1932 to Maurice and Margaret OConnell. He died peacefully on April 9, 2020 at the Belmont Manor Nursing Center. He was predeceased by his six siblings: Mary J. Lydon, Helen T. Watters, Daniel G. OConnell, William F. OConnell, Margaret C. OConnell, and Finbarr M. OConnell. He is survived by his sister-in-law Mary Alice OConnell of Scottsville, VA. He was a loving Uncle to Hank, Merrie and Robin Watters, Michael M. OConnell and Daniel W OConnell. He was a loving Great Uncle to Robert G. Lamond, III and Rory J. Lamond, and Dana Sloan Watters. Junie grew up in Charlestown before moving with his family to Belmont in 1950. He graduated from Boston College High School in 1950 and attended the Benjamin Franklin Institute where he studied to be an electrician. His studies there were put on hold while he served his country during the Korean War in the US Army, receiving his Honorable Discharge in 1954. In 1957 he received his Electricians license from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Later Junie worked as a Building Supervisor at the Walter E. Fernald State School in Waltham where he was affectionately known as Moe. He continued there for over twenty years and advanced to become the Director of Operations before retiring in 2003. Junie had a great love for dogs his whole life. Some of his happiest times were spent driving to the familys summer home in Scituate, stopping to buy ice cream for everyone in the car, especially the dog. A man of deep faith, Junie and the OConnell family were members of St. Josephs Catholic Church in Belmont for 70 years. Devoted to his family, Junie was a pillar of strength whenever a crisis arose. He was always there to care for his parents and all six of his brothers and sisters to the very end of their lives. Due to the current health care situation and following the regulations of the Archdiocese of Boston, a private funeral and burial will be held for immediate family. A celebration of his life will be held sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer that donations be made in Junies name to the . Junie was a kind and caring man who dearly loved his family and he will be forever missed, holding a special place in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -