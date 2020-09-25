Mildred A. (O'Neill) Goodwin, of Belmont, MA, passed away peacefully at home, on September 18, 2020. Known affectionately by her family and friends as "Nana" and "Millie." Mildred was born on March 31, 1930 in Somerville, MA to Arthur and Helena (Ryan) ONeill. After completing high school in Somerville, Mildred met her late husband James Goodwin whom she married in 1950. Mildred suspended her career to raise 6 children in Belmont. Later in life Mildred enjoyed volunteering with friends at the Belmont Council on Aging Senior Center. Millie was known for her quick wit and infectious laugh. She loved "grabbing a bite" with friends and was constantly on the phone with her siblings. The only thing she adored more than her family was the Boston Red Sox. Beloved wife of the late James P. Goodwin. Loving mother of Joan Hagelberger, Robert Goodwin and the late James Goodwin, Karen Loverde, Nancy Walters and Patricia Timmer. Cherished grandmother of Daniel, Kevin and James Loverde, Alisa Boyd, Scott Agrew, Paul and David Timmer, Allison and Katie Hagelberger, Michael and Bryan Goodwin and the late Ryan Walters. Sister of the late John, Arthur, Walter and Edward ONeill, Helen McDade, Mary Nickerson, Barbara Ferris and Bernadette Black. At the family's request her funeral services will be private. Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com
