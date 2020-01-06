|
Nancy E. (Tapper) Burnham, age 57, of Concord, died peacefully on January 3, 2020. She was the devoted wife for 22 years of Luke A. Burnham, and the dedicated mother of Noah and Jonah Burnham, all of Concord. Nancy was born in Cambridge on October 27, 1962, as the beloved daughter of Estelle (Kettleman) Tapper of Belmont and the late Frederick Tapper. She spent her entire childhood in Belmont, before attending and completing her undergraduate degree at the University of Pennsylvania, and later, a masters degree at Drexel University. Nancy's passion was helping others. She took immense pride in an early professional role of working with adults with disabilities. She served as a volunteer for Communities for Restorative Justice in Concord and Hadassah Women's Zionist Organization of America. She also enjoyed teaching a budgeting class for the Adult and Community Education in Concord. Her working career also included positions as secretary, ice cream scooper, trainer and technical writer and bookkeeper for many small local companies. Her greatest love in life was being a wife and mother, and she unconditionally adored her family. In addition to her husband, sons, and mother, Nancy's memory will be cherished by three siblings, Marc Tapper and his wife Jill of Belmont, Shelly Tapper of Belmont, and David Tapper of Brookline. She was the dear aunt of Abby, Ben, Mahreana, and Erik, the sister -in-law of Lyndy Burnham and his wife Debbie of Stow, and the daughter-in-law of Bob and Tina Burnham of Charlton. Nancy will also be missed by many close friends. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a memorial service on Sunday, January 12, at 10 a.m. in Kerem Shalom, 659 Elm Street, Concord. A reception will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 (www.dana-farber.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in Nancys online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020