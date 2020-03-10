|
Nancy Ellen Day passed peacefully from this earth on the morning of February 13, 2020. Born on June 25, 1930, she was 89 years old. Nancy will be cremated, her cremains will be interred with her Father and Mother at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence, Rhode Island. Nancy never married. She was a teacher for over 44 years and very much admired by her students and friends. She traveled extensively world-wide and truly enjoyed reading. She is survived by her sister Martha Davidson (husband Richard) and her niece Melinda Dale (husband Bill) and two nephews, Robert Davidson (wife Grace) and David Davidson (wife Cindy). Additionally, she had nine grand nieces and nephews and eleven great-grand nieces and nephews.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2020