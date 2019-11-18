|
Paul J. Looney Sr., a lifelong resident of Belmont, Paul passed away with family by his side on November 15, 2019. He was 85 years old. Loving husband of 56 years to Barbara J. (Murphy) Looney, devoted father of Jane Armstrong and her husband Steven, of West Newton, Barbara Cammarata and her husband James, of Fairfax Station, Virginia, Paul J. Looney Jr. and his wife Jill, of Belmont, Elisabeth (Betsy) Komoniewski and her husband William, of Fairfax Station, Virginia and John F. Looney and his wife Georgia, of Belmont. Adoring grandfather (Papa) of 13 grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, and Katherine Armstrong, Timothy, Emma, and Christopher Cammarata, Erin and Sarah Looney, Maggie and Alex Komoniewski, and Brian, Joseph, and Alexis Looney. Predeceased by his beloved parents, the late John F. and Elizabeth M. Looney of Belmont, sister Dorothy DeRoche and her husband Joseph, and brother John F. Looney. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Paul was a graduate of Boston College High School (1951), Boston College (1955), and the Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program, and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. Paul was an accomplished business leader and entrepreneur, obtaining his CPA designation and rising to the level of Partner at Ernst & Young LLP. He was a life-time member of the AICPA and MA Society of CPAs. Paul went on to serve as President and CEO for ComputerTown, Inc., Co-Founder and Director of PetroSouthern, Inc. and CFO and COO of Modern Electro-Plating, Inc. Paul actively gave back to his community by volunteering for his church, serving as a Town Meeting Member, providing guidance and expertise to aspiring entrepreneurs through the Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE), and contributing to many charitable organizations. Paul's greatest legacy was as a husband, father, and grandfather. He was a kind, funny, loving, faithful, and selfless man who led by example. He was an avid reader and loved Cape Cod (where he met his wife), hockey, cooking, and gardening, and truly loved the many grand-dogs in his life and watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He will be eternally missed by his loved ones and friends. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, November 19, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road in Belmont. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 20, at 9 a.m. at Saint Joseph's Church, 130 Common Street, Belmont. Burial will follow at the Belmont Cemetery at 121 Grove Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pauls memory to the Massachusetts/RI Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 N. Main Street, Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760 website www.cff.org/mass-ri. Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2019