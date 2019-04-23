|
Paul William Curtis of Belmont, Massachusetts, was born on August 5, 1989 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Pamela B. Curtis and Philip C. Curtis. He passed away unexpectedly at the age of 29 on April 8, 2019 in Cambridge. Paul graduated from Belmont High School in 2007 and was attending the University of Massachusetts, Boston at the time of his passing. A student of history and lover of animals, Paul related easily to people from all walks of life. His friends and loved ones will remember a young man of wit, curiosity and charm. Whether he was meticulously pruning the garden or charging over a cliff on skis, Paul's flame burned bright and too short. He will be deeply missed. Paul was the loving husband of Scarlett I. O'Brien. He was preceded in death by his brother, Spc. Jonathan M. Curtis. Paul is survived by his mother, Pamela B. Curtis of Belmont, his father, Philip C. Curtis of Cambridge, his brother, Brian A. Curtis, his grandmother Dorothy S. Curtis, nieces a nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends and family can pay their respects at the memorial service, officiated by Rev. Bill Ragan, on Saturday, April 27 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Payson Park Church, 365 Belmont Street, Belmont.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019