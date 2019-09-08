Home

Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Richard C. Gerrold

Richard C. Gerrold Obituary
Richard C. Gerrold of Lexington formerly of Belmont and Arlington. Passed away, September 5, 2019. Beloved son of the late Walter and Gladys (Charlton) Gerrold. Nephew of the late Grace Charlton and P. Beatrice Charlton. Beloved husband of over 70 years to Sidney Gerrold (Getchell). Father of Susan Alsop and her husband William of Littleton, David Gerrold and his wife Donna of Maryland and Jeanne Campbell and her husband William of Wakefield. Grandfather of Amy, David and Nicholas. Great Grandfather of Joseph and Dylan. At the family's request the funeral services will be private. Donations may be made in his memory to a . Late U. S. Navy Veteran, W.W.II. Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15, 2019
