Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard P. King Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard P. King Sr. Obituary
Richard P. King, Sr., passed away peacefully on October 16th, 2019 at the age of 86 at his home in Harwich, surrounded by his family. Formerly of Belmont, Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Joyce, and their children Richard King, Jr., Brenda King, Jennifer Travis and Jonathan King. Richard was predeceased by his loving son Gregory King. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2nd at 11:00 at Saint Pius X Parish, Station Ave., South Yarmouth, MA 02664. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MA/RI chapter of The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at cff.org/give-today. For more information and online memorial please visit www.MorrisOConnor Blute.com.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.