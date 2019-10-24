|
Richard P. King, Sr., passed away peacefully on October 16th, 2019 at the age of 86 at his home in Harwich, surrounded by his family. Formerly of Belmont, Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Joyce, and their children Richard King, Jr., Brenda King, Jennifer Travis and Jonathan King. Richard was predeceased by his loving son Gregory King. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2nd at 11:00 at Saint Pius X Parish, Station Ave., South Yarmouth, MA 02664. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MA/RI chapter of The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at cff.org/give-today. For more information and online memorial please visit www.MorrisOConnor Blute.com.
Published in The Belmont Citizen-Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019